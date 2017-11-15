This will make you want to help Wreaths Across America get a wreath on every veteran’s grave in Washington County

In this December 2016 file photo, wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans during a Wreaths Across America ceremony in Tonaquint Cemetery , St. George, Utah, Dec. 17, 2016 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Wreaths Across America – a nonprofit organization whose mission is to honor fallen United States veterans, remember those who serve and teach the value of freedom – will lay Christmas wreaths at the graves of military veterans Dec. 16 but in order to do so for all to be honored in Washington County, donations are needed.

Wreaths will be placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 1,200 cemeteries across the United States, at sea and abroad, in ceremonies held on “National Wreaths Across America” day.

In Southern Utah, wreaths will be placed at Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George and the Shivwits Band of Paiutes Cemetery off of Old Highway 91.

Lester Joslin, an Air Force veteran and chairman of the Southern Utah Wreaths Across America through the St. George Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, is seeking additional funds to be able to lay wreaths on all military veterans’ graves in those two cemeteries.

As the number of deceased military veterans grows each year, it becomes more difficult to raise enough funds to purchase the wreaths.

It is not just the World War II veterans that are dying now, Joslin said, but also the Korean War veterans and Vietnam War veterans as well.

Joslin, a Vietnam veteran, said he served in 1965 and has already lost so many of his friends and fellow servicemen.

Though many generous individuals and organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Color Country Chapter, have already donated or raised funds to purchase wreaths – which are sold for $15 – Joslin said they are still short.

To place a wreath on each military veteran’s grave at the two cemetery locations, Joslin said they need about $1,500 more for this year.

In order to have your donation go toward placing a wreath at this year’s ceremony, money needs to be sent or given to Joslin by Nov. 27.

All monies collected beyond what is needed for this year will go into a fund for the 2018 ceremony.

To make a donation, contact Joslin at 435-668-0749 or send a check for the amount you wish to donate written to Wreaths Across America, addressed to Les Joslin at 1195 N. Daybreak Drive, Washington City, Utah, 84780.

The wreath-laying ceremonies will take place Dec. 16 at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive in St. George at 10 a.m. and at Shivwits Band of Paiutes Cemetery, off Old Highway 91 at 1:30 p.m.

