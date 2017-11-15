Zion Eye Institute celebrates 10 years in Mesquite with public open house

Overlaid image: background image is of the building where the Zion Eye Institute Mesquite Clinic is located, top image, Zion Eye Institute logo, Mesquite, Nevada, date not specified | Background image courtesy of Google Maps, logo courtesy of Zion Eye Institute, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Doctors and staff at the Zion Eye Institute are celebrating 10 years of serving Mesquite, Nevada, with a public open house Friday at 2 p.m. PST. The open house will take place at the clinic located at 1301 Bertha Howe Avenue, Suite 11, in Mesquite.

A decade ago, Zion Eye Institute began serving patients in Mesquite one day a week. Today it has a glaucoma specialist, a retina specialist and a comprehensive ophthalmic physician who attend patients two-and-a-half days a week: Monday, Friday and half-day Tuesday.

As part of the Zion Eye Institute network, patients in Mesquite also have access to other specialists as well as the institute’s surgery center in St. George.

“It really cuts down the hassle of having to drive to Las Vegas,” said Zachary Cox, administrator for Zion Eye Institute.

The open house is a way for Zion Eye Institute to thank the Mesquite community for its continued support. Mesquite Mayor Allan Litman as well as members of the Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance to help Zion Eye Institute celebrate this milestone, Cox said.

A prize package worth about $1,000 will be given away at the event. Cox said that you do not need to be a patient to enter.

Cox encouraged anyone with questions or eye care needs in Mesquite to stop by the open house a learn more about how Zion Eye Institute can serve them.

Doctors at Zion Eye Institute in Mesquite are accepting new and established patients. To make an appointment call 702-346-9175 or 1-877-841-2020.

The Zion Eye Institute has four locations to serve patients in Southern Utah and Nevada. In addition to its main office in St. George, Zion Eye Institute is located in Santa Clara, Cedar City and Mesquite, Nevada. More information about Zion Eye Institute can be found on its website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Event details

What: 10 year anniversary open house for Zion Eye Institute.

When: Friday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. PST.

Where: 1301 Bertha Howe Avenue, Suite 11, Mesquite, Nevada.

Resources

Zion Eye Institute | Address: 1791 E. 280 N., St. George | Telephone: 435-656-2020 or 1-877-841-2020 | Website.

Other locations Santa Clara: 1100 Canyon View Drive, Unit G, Santa Clara | Telephone: 435-674-3502 or 1-877-841-2020 | Website. Cedar City: 110 W. 1300 North, No. 175, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-865-5979 or 1-877-841-2020 | Website. Mesquite, Nevada: 1301 Bertha Howe Ave., Suite 11, Mesquite, Nevada | Telephone: 702-346-9175 or 1-877-841-2020 | Website.



Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.