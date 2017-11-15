Southern Utah Art Guild showcases ‘The Gift of Art’ holiday show

This composite image shows the logo for the Southern Utah Art Guild next to an image of the painting "Shades of Christmas" by Galya Folkman from a previous holiday art show, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Logo and image courtesy of the Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild is presenting its holiday art show “The Gift of Art” through Dec. 20. Art will be on display in the Red Cliff Gallery located in the St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East.

The Red Cliff Gallery is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The show will feature approximately 100 works of art from about 40 Southern Utah artists, who are showcasing work in a variety of media, including all types of paint, photography, mixed media, pottery, sculpture and more.

All of the art will be available for sale.

An artist reception and award ceremony will take place Nov. 17 from 4-6 p.m. The public is invited to come and meet the artists in attendance. Light refreshments will be served.

The Southern Utah Art Guild is an organization whose mission is to promote visual arts and artists in Southern Utah.

The guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George.

For more information about the Southern Utah Art Guild, click here.

Event details

What: Southern Utah Art Guild holiday art show “The Gift of Art.”

When: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 20 | Artist reception: Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews