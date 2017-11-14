On the EDge: The real surprise in Hildale’s mayoral election

Photo by Imilian iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

OPINION — What surprises me most about last week’s election isn’t the fact that the polygamous community of Hildale elected a mayor who is not a member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, but that voters there elected a mayor who is a woman.

It will take some time to canvass the votes and make it official, but it appears that Donia Jessop has become the first female and non-FLDS member elected mayor of the tiny border town.

The odds were stacked against her going into Tuesday’s election as only three women were serving as mayor in Utah’s 246 cities and towns. And, she entered the race as a former member of the FLDS church.

In an equally shocking result, Michelle Kaufusi was elected in Provo, according to preliminary results, to be the city’s first female mayor in its 157-year history.

Religion and politics is, at best, a combustible mix.

There was trepidation, of course, when John Kennedy, a Roman Catholic, ran for president. Republicans questioned whether he could be trusted to not take orders from the Vatican.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Mitt Romney’s Mormon beliefs came under scrutiny when he ran against Barack Obama in 2012.

And, of course, things got ugly last week when John Curtis defeated Kathie Allen in the special election to fill the seat of Jason Chaffetz, who represented Utah’s 3rd District in the House of Representatives.

After her loss, Allen got into hot water for tweeting: “Curtis is Mormon and Republican. I am neither. That really seems to be the only thing Utah County cares about, just as I was warned,” she said in response to a question on Twitter. Allen later deleted her comment and apologized.

There’s no doubt religion plays a role in modern-day politics. If it didn’t, we wouldn’t have so many unsavory candidates clinging to Jesus during the campaign.

But, gender, unfortunately, plays an equal, if not more powerful, role.

According to the last census, women make up 50.8 percent of the United States population.

A 2016 study by the Center for American Women and Politics, sponsored by the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, reveals that only 24 percent of all elected officials in the U.S. are women.

The face of government, whether at the local, state or federal level, is old, white and male.

Results of a study by the Women Donors Network shows that although they only represent 31 percent of the population, white men hold 65 percent of the 42,000 elected offices from the federal level on down to the county level.

Only 10 percent of those offices are occupied by people of color.

So, when you hear people talk about “the good ol’ boys” in office, well, there’s more than a nugget of truth there.

In the history of the U.S. only one woman has served as Speaker of the House, and only one has run as a presidential candidate for a major party.

On a state level, Utah ranks 43rd with only 15.4 percent of the Legislature comprising women. Only West Virginia, Louisiana, Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Wyoming and Mississippi have elected fewer women to their state legislative branches.

Utah has never sent a woman to the U.S. Senate and Rep. Mia Love is 1 of only 4 women it has sent to the House of Representatives. Olene Walker is the only woman to ever serve as Utah governor, a post she took when Gov. Mike Leavitt was named by President George W. Bush to head the Environmental Protection Agency in 2003. However, she was stiffed by the party when, in May 2004, the Utah GOP refused to place her on the ballot for the coming election, naming Jon Huntsman Jr. and Nolan Karras as its candidates.

The underrepresentation of women in elected office is a no-brainer in Utah, where culture comes into play. Utah is a place where home is where not only the heart is but where most women are taught to remain.

Many may venture to college, but there is a precipitous dropout level for young women who attend Utah colleges and universities only to leave shy of graduation to marry.

Because the culture encourages women to remain in the home as housewives and mothers, they are underrepresented in the workplace and, thus, underpaid. That is reflected in Utah’s horrid wage disparity with women earning only 71 cents to each dollar earned by a man.

It would be impossible and irresponsible to separate the religious impact of the mainstream culture, that of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Utah culture, especially in this matter, because the church has a well-defined position on the role of women.

From the official LDS website describing a woman’s role in the church:

As a disciple of Jesus Christ, every woman in the Church is given the responsibility to know and defend the divine roles of women, which include that of wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. They stand strong and immovable in faith, in family, and in relief. Women participate in councils that oversee congregational activities throughout the world. They also have, by divine nature, the greater gift and responsibility for home and children and nurturing there and in other settings.

Economic necessity has, of course, forced many Utah women into the workplace. It is often a matter of survival because Utah families are traditionally larger than elsewhere.

But the clear preference is for women to pursue life as stay-at-home moms, which leaves little if any room for politics.

And because they are often not the breadwinners, their intellectual value is not held in as high esteem as their male counterparts, which sets the concrete foundation of misogyny.

I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside some very strong, talented women over the years, women who have shattered that so-called glass ceiling in the workplace.

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing some very strong women who refused to settle for a minimal role in life, instead using their intellect and drive to make this a better world.

I’m married to a very strong woman who is not only loving, supportive and inspirational, but also a determined, intelligent and hardworking woman who was a highly successful, competitive and respected businesswoman.

I have a young daughter working her way to a master’s degree who is already displaying the kind of independence, strength and determination that make her a role model for other young ladies with a dream.

And, I have family members who will give any man out there a run for his money when it comes to intellect, ability, determination and drive.

These women deserve better.

They deserve a voice.

Instead, they are being represented by some rich, fat cats in Armani suits and $100 haircuts.

It’s time for the men, who have had a stranglehold on power for all these years, to put their oversized egos aside and realize that they aren’t doing such a good job and need to disband the “good ol’ boys” club.

It’s time we evened the playing field.

It’s time we give women a voice they have so desperately needed forever.

So, good luck, Ms. Jessop and Ms. Kaufusi.

We wish you only the best.

No bad days!

