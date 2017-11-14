Jan. 30, 1937 — Nov. 11, 2017

Enterprise, Utah, resident Lorenzo Watson (Mac) McGregor passed away Nov. 11, 2017, Veteran’s Day, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 30, 1937, in St. George, Utah, to Lorenzo Watson and Minnie Hafen McGregor. He married Karen Kaye Twitchell April 22, 1967, in the St. George Temple.

Mac was raised in St. George. He graduated from Arvin High School in Arvin, California, and attended Brigham Young University. As a young man he entered the military, became a medic and served his country with honor. Mac worked briefly as a farmer, reluctantly as a security specialist and sporadically as a truck driver. He settled in Enterprise, married, started his family and became the self-described “Tire Man.” He owned and operated Desert Tire with his partner Dean Bushar for 38 years. He was a lifelong devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mac was a giver. He gave to his community, to his friends and to his family — basically anyone who walked in the doors of his home or business. Despite loathing all aspects of emergency medicine, he served his community as a longtime volunteer EMT. For years he served as the American Legion Post 80 commander and Lions Club president. He was a world traveler, classic car and plane enthusiast, proud owner of a powerful sweet tooth, dog lover, habitual spanking threatener and duck artist.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Kaye Twitchell McGregor, of Enterprise; children Laurie (Gordon) Meldrum of Riverton, Utah, Loni (Jeff) Petersen of Sandy, Utah, Lee (Derk) Harmer of Sandy, Utah, LaNeece (Brent) Flamm of Mountain Green, Utah, Lyndee (Travis) Leifeste of Bremerton, Washington, Lorenzo Watson McGregor III of Moab, Utah; 15 grandchildren; sisters Annie Laurie (Ken) Baker of Heber City, Utah, Jeree Lynne (Ray) Romanov of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was proceeded in death by his wife Ruth Simkins McGregor and grandsons Sean Leavitt and Kenny Meldrum.

Special thanks to Martha Barnes and Bella Terra for all their love and care.

In honor of Mac, donations may be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, 646-434-4500 or the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Nov. 17, 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Stake Center, 88 S. Center Street, Enterprise.

There will be a viewing Nov. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, and Nov. 17 prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will take place in the Enterprise City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.