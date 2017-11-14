Sept. 14, 1986 — Nov. 11, 2017

Kadin Hafen Allen, 31, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in St. George, Utah. He was born Sept. 14, 1986, in Temple, Texas to John and Jeannette Allen. He graduated from Dixie High School in 2005 and married Makayla Dawn Turner on June 20, 2015, in St. George, UT.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kadin served a two-year mission to the New York, New York North Spanish Speaking Mission from 2005 to 2007. He worked as a water swim instructor and as a lifeguard for St. George City for three years to fund his mission.

Growing up, he developed many extraordinary talents, but his love of playing the piano and organ ran deep in his heart. He was able to bless so many by bringing the spirit of music to their hearts as he played for countless occasions including playing the organ in sacrament meeting. He was an Eagle Scout and strived to live by the scout oath and motto whenever possible.

Being a graduate of Dixie High School in 2005, Kadin participated in track and field, cross country and swimming. He was the captain of his swim team and recognized as 2005 swimmer of the year. He played the trumpet and trombone as a member of the Dixie High Jazz Band. He had an absolute love for music.

Kadin enjoyed golfing, skydiving, flying airplanes, and running. He was able to complete five St. George Marathons. He attended Dixie State College where he won the “Mr. Dixie” contest in 2008. Kadin also had several opportunities to model for photographers and can be seen in several publications.

Kadin had the uncanny knack to connect in some way with everyone he meets. His charm, charisma, and fun-loving personality gave him the opportunity to touch so many people. He had a way of making you feel like you were the coolest person he’d ever met.

On June 20, 2015, Kadin married his #1 fan, Makayla Dawn Turner. Kadin loved with his whole heart and was able to receive that same unconditional love in return. Makayla was able to bring out the very best version of himself even during the most difficult days. Even though Kadin won’t be here on earth with Makayla to raise and parent their son, Arlo, he will be the one to send him down from heaven and be a watchful angel for them both.

Kadin’s journey does not end here in this life, it is only another beginning. He has a strong testimony of his Heavenly Father and his Savior, Jesus Christ. He has been greeted by open, loving arms into the gates of heaven. Our dear, sweet Kadin, heaven rejoices at your arrival!

He is survived by his wife Makayla and their unborn son Arlo Kadin, parents, John & Jeannette Allen, St. George, in-laws Gary & Laurie Turner of Washington, and siblings: Krista Jerden (Jessie), Lisa Lara (Ariel), Keric Hafen Allen (Starlyn), Taison Hafen Allen (Maren), Michael Hafen Allen (Robin), Maria Whetman (Jordan), Kile Hafen Allen, Kage Tyreek Allen, Paijaa Nical Talavo-Kelianne Allen and Jaxton Trey Allen.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the St. George LDS East Stake Center, 449 S. 300 East, St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday, Nov. 17th, from 5-7 pm at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd. and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery, 700 E. Tabernacle St, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.