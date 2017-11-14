Hear timeless classics and fun-loving favorites at strings and piano ensemble concert

Photo courtesy Southern Utah University, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Featuring a mixture of lively and even quirky numbers, such as “Jubilation! Get-Up-and-Go” and “Inspector Gadget,” the Southern Utah University strings and piano ensemble will perform at Thorley Recital Hall on the SUU campus Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Musicians Haim Saban, Shuki Levy, Kennedi Ludvigson, Clara Whittaker, Heather Celis, James Jolley, Anthony Malachowski, Michael Blake and Kennedy Worthington will perform at the concert.

“This production has taught me about collaboration and that I have to rely on other people,” said Worthington, a freshman music education major performing in the ensemble for the first time. “I don’t have to handle everything on my own.”

Come enjoy timeless classics and fun-loving favorites as part of a memorable night with SUU strings and piano ensemble.

Event details

What: Southern Utah University strings and piano ensemble in concert.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thorley Recital Hall, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Details: No admission charge and open to the public. For more information on Southern Utah University’s department of music, click here.

