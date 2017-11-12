Rock on with a 2018 calendar of Utah geology

Goblin Valley State Park, Emery County, Utah, undated. | Photo by Gregg Beukleman, Utah Geological Survey, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Geological Survey has released the 12th edition of its popular calendar of Utah geology.

UGS first published the calendar in 2007 and “the quality of the photographs has improved every year,” according to UGS geologist and professional photographer Gregg Beukelman, whose photograph was selected for the calendar cover. The 2018 calendar features photographs by UGS staff of Utah’s geologic wonders with a brief explanation of how and when they formed.

Eight years ago Beukelman moved to Utah from Idaho when he landed his current job as a geologist with the UGS Geologic Hazards Program. After the move Beukelman said he found himself with free time in what he describes as “hands down the most beautiful state in the nation.” Beukelman said he previously had a passing interest in photography, but it was Utah’s incredible landscapes and vistas that stoked his passion.

Beukelman now spends many of his off-work hours traveling across Utah searching out vistas and awaiting the right lighting conditions.

Beukelman is not alone in his path from geology to photography. The calendar has featured the work of more than 40 UGS geologists. Other staff members have taken an opposite tack and were previously artists who sought employment with UGS because of their love of the outdoors and curiosity about geology. UGS graphic designer John Good and natural resources map and bookstore clerk Andy Cvar are both featured in this year’s calendar.

The 2018 calendar of Utah geology is priced at $4.95 each or $4.25 for orders of 10 or more, and is available at the Natural Resources Map & Bookstore, 1594 West North Temple, Salt Lake City, 801-537-3320 or 1-888-UTAHMAP. They may also be purchased online at www.mapstore.utah.gov. Bookstore manager and calendar photographer Brian Butler suggests to “shop early, as these calendars have sold out in previous years.”

The Utah Geological Survey provides timely scientific information about Utah’s geologic environment, resources and hazards. It is one of seven divisions within the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

