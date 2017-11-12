Red Cross urges, give thanks by giving blood. Upcoming blood donation drives in Southern Utah.

ST. GEORGE — The American Red Cross encourages people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood for patients in need.

Mike Healey’s son was born prematurely, weighing 3 pounds, and immediately needed blood.

“I gave blood the next day and have done it 56 times since then,” Healey said.

Though Healey’s son spent his first 49 days of life in the neonatal intensive care unit, he has thrived and is now a healthy, 10-year-old little league baseball player.

“I will never forget whoever selflessly gave blood for my son,” Healey said.

A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. However, patients don’t get a holiday break from needing lifesaving transfusions. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with loved ones.

The Red Cross urges people to make an appointment to give blood. They can do so by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Southern Utah by county:

Washington

Hurricane

Nov. 20: 12:30-6:30 p.m. | First Southern Baptist Church, 1565 W. State St.

Leeds

Nov. 29: 1-7 p.m. | Leeds LDS Chapel, 75 N. Main St.

St. George

Nov. 16: 12:30-6 p.m. | Stake Center, 1130 E. Brigham Rd.

Nov. 17: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Nov. 20: 1-6 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Nov. 22: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Santa Clara Library Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Dr.

Nov. 22: 1-5 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Nov. 24: 9 a.m to 2 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Nov. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Hyatt Place St. George, 1819 S. 120 East St.

Nov. 27: 1-6 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Nov. 28: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Nov. 28: 2-7 p.m. | St. George Snow Canyon Stake Center, 1610 N. Dixie Downs Dr.

Nov. 30: 12:30-6:30 p.m. | Rustic Drive Chapel, 1905 E. Rustic Drive

Washington

Nov. 29: 3-8 p.m. | Washington Utah East Stake Center, 1835 Washington Fields Rd.

Kane

Kanab

Nov. 21: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Kanab High School, 59 S. Cowboy Drive

Garfield

Escalante

Nov. 27: 2-7 p.m. | Escalante Stake Center, 80 S. Center

Tropic

Nov. 28: 2-6:15 p.m. | Escalante Utah Stake Tropic Church, 41 N. 100 West

How to help

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their predonation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

