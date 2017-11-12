BLM seeks nominations to Resource Advisory Councils and other committees

Stock images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for open positions on 17 of its 36 resource advisory councils.

As published in a notice in the Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations for 30 days, with the application period ending Dec. 1, 2017.

The BLM’s RACs, composed of citizens chosen for their expertise in natural resource issues, help the Bureau carry out its multiple-use mission and stewardship of 245 million acres of public lands.

The Bureau, which manages more land than any other federal agency, has 36 RACs across the West, where most BLM-managed land is located. Each RAC consists of 10-15 members with an interest or expertise in energy and mineral development, ranching, outdoor recreation, conservation, state and local government, tribal and cultural resources and academia. The diverse membership of each RAC helps ensure that BLM land managers receive the varying perspectives they need to achieve their mission of managing the public lands for multiple uses.

“Restoring trust in the federal government and being a good land manager are two of my top priorities at Interior, and state and local input, particularly in communities surrounding public lands, is imperative to building trust,” U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said. “Nobody knows the land better than the people who live and work it. Council members provide a valuable service to the department and offer a variety of perspectives that assist in solving land and resource use issues.”

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an advisory council.

Nominees must be residents of the state or states where the RAC has jurisdiction. Nominations will be reviewed on the basis of the nominee’s training, education and knowledge of the council’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. All nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

Each of the 17 RACs has different positions open in the following categories:

Category One – Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use and commercial recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities and wild horse and burro organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public at large.

For information regarding the Utah RAC, please contact Lola Bird by email to lbird@blm.gov or by telephoning 801-539-4033.

For information regarding the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Advisory Committee, contact Larry Crutchfield by email to lcrutchf@blm.gov or by telephoning 435-644-1209.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individuals. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

