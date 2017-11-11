Letter to the Editor: No replay for Jimmy the teenage driver

Photo by Gobovoi iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

OPINION — It started with that ’39 Ford coupe I bought for thirty-five bucks at a junkyard down on Alameda Street in L.A. This thing was a wreck! The mill was shot and just about everything was rusted out. It had orange crates for seats, no tires, no hood or deck lid – and I had no money. My tool box consisted of a beat-up bumper jack, three rusty wrenches – all the same size – and a screwdriver. Besides, I was only 15. Who did I think I was kidding?

Then, about a year later I decided the ’39 wasn’t going anywhere except back to the bone yard, so I sold it for the price of the tow. By that time I’d saved a little cash, passed the license test (after a couple of false starts) and got myself a “real” car – well, at least one that ran. My new ride was a ’47 Ford. It was called a “Two Door Sedan” which meant she had only two doors but a big back seat. Never mind the back seat – that’s another story.

Certain modifications were mandatory in those days so – instead of food – my next two paychecks went for a set of throaty Advance duals and some long shackles Roy and I installed using the aforementioned bumper jack – a really dumb and potentially fatal thing to do. And, oh yeah, we hung a metal plaque on the rear bumper. It said “Drag Lynx.” That was the clever name we made up for our popular car club which had a worldwide membership of two.

The other plaque was on Roy’s badass ‘41 Buick four-door rag-top. Stock as the day she came off the line, this beast could blow away anything on wheels in the 11 Western states – we swore there was something supernatural about that heap. On this particular Saturday night though, we were cruising Olympic Boulevard in my Ford.

Roy had been after me for weeks to let him drive my car.

“OK, Roy, no monkey business,” I said, warning him as he slid behind the wheel, “or I break your legs!”

We’d been best friends since we were 8 so that was just talk. Besides, he was like 3 inches taller than me. But, I knew Roy better than anybody and he was one unpredictable cat.

Things were OK until we stopped for the light at Crenshaw. A chopped and channeled deuce coupe – later made legend by the Beach Boys – rumbled up alongside and gunned it a couple times. I watched Roy’s eyes glaze over.

They gave each other the nod and before I could yell, “NOOOOO!” he popped the clutch and we jumped off the line. He wound her tight as she’d go in low then slammed into second and demolished my cluster gear. As we clanked to a stop, I watched the ’32 chirp through the gears and disappear. Good thing we weren’t “goin’ for the slips.”

Roy just sat there with his head hanging. He felt as bad as I did – maybe worse – so I did what he’d have done if things were turned around. I poked him in the ribs and said, “Forget it, pal, let’s go get a burger.” He looked up and grinned. “OK, buddy, I’m buyin’.” Now all we had to do was find a way to get there.

We didn’t know any better so we spent the next couple of years looking for creative ways to get killed on the streets of L.A. Then Roy and I got our wake-up call. One night our friend Jimmy wiped out in a street race, killing himself and two others – one was his girlfriend, the other his kid brother. It hit us like a ton of bricks.

There are no instant replays in this deadly game. This is life and death.

So, what will it take to wake up the drivers here?

Last year we set a record for crashes in this town and will likely do it again this year. Did you see that headline a couple of days ago? “St. George police respond to 8 separate crashes at the same time.“

What’s the matter with us? Driving around here is like Pamplona on high octane – mindless cattle racing to get out front and getting nowhere.

Hey! Where is it written you have to be the first and the fastest? What’s the point? That extra minute or two it takes won’t kill you, but the way you’re driving will. Ask Jimmy.

Wake up boys and girls – you’re not 16 anymore.

Written by BOB SEARS, St. George

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews