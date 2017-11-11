Trooper ‘enters intersection on red light,’ crashes into car on SR-9

WASHINGTON CITY — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after reportedly going through a red light and crashing into another driver on state Route 9.

Washington City Police responded to the incident at approximately 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of SR-9/West State Street and Telegraph Street/Old Highway 91.

A man driving a black Lexus sedan on Telegraph Street proceeded north through the intersection on a green light, Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said.

“We had a UHP trooper eastbound on SR-9 who entered the intersection on a red light and struck the Lexus,” Kantor said.

Responding medical personnel from Washington City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene to evaluate both drivers.

The trooper was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation of injuries, Kantor said, noting that there were no apparent serious injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, the sole occupant of the car, was not injured, Kantor said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Police were still investigating why the trooper entered the intersection on a red light at the time this report was taken.

“They still are investigating the crash and enforcement action is pending,” Kantor said.

Both cars sustained heavy damage and were inoperable following the crash.

The left turn lane on westbound SR-9 was blocked temporarily while crews cleared the scene and wreckers removed the cars.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

