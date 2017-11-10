Authorities arrest man wanted for attacking woman, children with butcher knife

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A suspect wanted by authorities for allegedly attempting to assault a woman, her children and another man with a butcher knife was arrested early Friday morning in Washington County.

Officials began searching for Floyd James Booth, 47, of Littlefield, Arizona, Wednesday night after responding to a 911 call at a residence in Littlefield, approximate 25 miles southwest of St. George.

Deputies had responded to the residence – located on the 600 block of Grand Gulch Trail – on multiple calls over the last couple months, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trish Carter said in a statement.

A woman at the residence reported that Booth had burglarized and vandalized her home and a camping trailer on her property, Carter said. The woman further told deputies Booth had attempted to assault her, her children and a man living on the property with a butcher knife.

Despite search efforts, deputies were unable to locate Booth, Carter said.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help Thursday in locating Booth, noting that individuals “should not approach or contact Booth as he has violent tendencies.”

Officials said Thursday that Booth may be camping or utilizing abandoned property in the Desert Springs area.

Booth was located and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility just before 1 a.m. Friday. The details surrounding his arrest were not immediately made available.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.