Nellis Air Force Base celebrates Air Force’s 70th anniversary with free ‘Air and Space Expo’

ST. GEORGE — An air show commemorating the U.S. Air Force’s 70th anniversary at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada this weekend honors military aviation history with demonstrations and displays.

The “Aviation Nation 2017 Air and Space Expo” is free to the public and takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The expo showcases the heritage and innovation of airmen breaking barriers in air, space and cyberspace with aerial demonstrations headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

“The 70th birthday theme, ‘American Airmen: Breaking Barriers since 1947,’ is a perfect representation of Nellis Air Force Base as we continue to be the leading edge for innovation and warfighting excellence across the Air Force,” Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing commander, said.

Additional aerial demonstrations will feature presentations by the F-22 Demo Team, Heritage Flight, Air-to-Air Demo, Combat Search and Rescue, Wings of Blue, Close Air Support, Arrow Dynamics, Bremont Horsemen, Red Eagles, Red Bull’s Team Chambliss and Skydive Team, Jerry “Jive” Kerby, Sticky Strickland, Texas Flying Legends, Mike Wiskus, Greg Colyer flying the T-33 and Bill Braack “Smoke-n-Thunder Jet Car Show.”

The event will also highlight aviation history with numerous military and civilian ground displays, featuring dozens of historical aircraft on display alongside some of the newest military aircraft.

The event includes community exhibits and family areas, and food, beverages and novelties will be available for purchase.

Free parking is available to the general public within the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. N., Las Vegas. No privately owned vehicles without Department of Defense identification will be allowed on base.

Guests must process through security lines at the speedway and then ride provided buses to and from Nellis Air Force Base. The base has contracted more buses than in previous years to reduce wait times getting to and from the Air and Space Expo.

A handicapped parking area will be designated at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and handicapped-accessible shuttle buses will be provided.

Saturday-Sunday event schedule

9 a.m. PST – Buses start transporting guests from Las Vegas Motor Speedway to expo.

10 a.m. PST – Opening ceremony.

10:15 a.m. PST – Various aerial and ground demonstrations.

1 p.m. PST – Buses halt transportation to the expo and begin transportation to the speedway only.

2 p.m. PST – Thunderbirds aerial performance.

5 p.m. PST – Gates close.

Hundreds of thousands of guests are expected to attend the annual event, and visitors are asked to allow enough time to park, process security and access the event.

Event details

What: Aviation Nation 2017 Air and Space Expo.

When: Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Nellis Air Force Base; free parking available at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. N., Las Vegas.

Cost: Free.

