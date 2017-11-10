Gov. Herbert issues statement on Veterans Day honoring ‘American heroes’

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued the following statement on Veterans Day 2017:

On this Veterans Day, I am honored to take a moment to recognize our veterans from across the state who have served and sacrificed for this great nation. Utah is home to over 150,000 veterans dating back to World War II and through our most recent conflicts.

These individuals have proudly worn the uniform at home and abroad. Whether on active-duty, in the Reserve, or the National Guard, veterans are our American heroes and it is our privilege to recognize their service.

We also remember and express our profound gratitude to those who paid the ultimate price in defense of our freedoms. Their efforts and sacrifices will not be forgotten.

Our world remains a dangerous place. It is important to acknowledge and remember those currently serving in harm’s way. Soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines from Utah are deployed across the globe serving our national security interests.

We express our thanks and gratitude to them and to their family members who remain here in Utah with the burden of their absence. To you, our bravest; your sacrifices are valued and appreciated.

On behalf of Jeanette, myself, and the more than three million people who call Utah home, thank you for your service.