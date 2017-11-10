Traffic advisory: Northbound I-15 closed following fatal accident near Mesquite; expect delays

Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An accident near mile marker 122 on Interstate 15 in Mesquite, Nevada, has shut down all northbound lanes of travel Friday morning.

According to an alert from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, a fatal accident was reported just after 5:30 a.m. PST, 6:30 a.m. MST, which closed all lanes of travel on I-15 northbound.

No estimated time for clearing the backup could be provided.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews