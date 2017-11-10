2 injured when ATV collides with Springdale police chief’s patrol truck

A two-vehicle crash triggered when an ATV riding in guided tour group pulled in front of a truck in LaVerkin, Utah, Nov. 9, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

LAVERKIN — A couple riding an ATV was injured and transported to the hospital after they crashed into a pickup truck driven by the Springdale chief of police in La Verkin Thursday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 9 a.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on state Route 9 to find the ATV tipped onto its side along with two injured occupants, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Lars Gardner said.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was knocked unconscious during the crash when his head struck an object inside the vehicle, and he also had abrasions, the trooper said. However, he was conscious and alert prior to being transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

The man’s wife was also transported to the hospital with possible whiplash, while the two occupants of the truck reported they were uninjured.

Officers learned that Springdale Police Chief Garen Brecke was on his way to work in his patrol truck with a passenger who was participating in a “ride-along.”

As the truck headed west on SR-9 toward the Hurricane Twist near mile marker 14, the driver came upon two groups of ATVs riding along each side of the highway near the shoulder of the road. It was later learned that it was actually one group of ATVs riding on a guided tour that had split into two groups.

The truck slowed down as it approached the ATVs and passed several members of the group successfully until one of the ATVs came across the roadway toward the westbound lane, crossing directly into the path of the truck.

The chief swerved to avoid the collision but was unable to clear the ATV and instead struck the all-terrain vehicle that then flipped onto its side.

“I’m not sure the ATV fully rolled but it ended up on its side, which is when the driver struck his head on an object secured inside of the vehicle,” Gardner said.

He said the couple riding in the ATV was transported in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ATV driver was cited for turning in front of an oncoming vehicle.

LaVerkin Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire and Ambulance, Springdale Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded and tended to the scene, while the Utah Highway Patrol conducted the crash investigation.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

