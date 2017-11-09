Robert William Coulter

Sept. 3, 1927 — Oct. 30, 2017

Robert “Bob” William Coulter, age 90, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2017, in South Jordan. He was born Sept. 3, 1927, in Muncie, Indiana, to Robert Harrison Rivere Coulter and Dorothy Emmaline Falby. He married Etta Marie Larsen on Feb. 20, 1971, and they were later sealed in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 1, 1976.

Bob grew up in Indiana and graduated from Cowan High School in Cowan, Indiana, in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II (1945-1946).

Bob moved to California where he worked for The Boy Scouts of America, then transferred to Salt Lake City. That is where Bob and Etta met. After they were married, he started working in the construction industry. They later moved to Ivins where he started his own company, Magic City Construction. He also worked for the Washington County District Building Maintenance Supervisor.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a Bishop from July 30, 1980-1985. He and his wife served a mission in Seattle, Washington, (1991-1992).

Bob loved his family, hunting and traveling. He was very hard working and always enjoyed everyone that he met on job sites. He loved life, he was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. Once you were a part of the family you were there for life.

Bob is survived by his wife, Etta; children Linda (Dale) Fox, Cinda Coulter, Patti Holt Winkler, Vickie Holt Larson and Bruce (Joyce) Holt; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and sisters Betty (Darrell) Hensley and Sueann Granger. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Barbra Tustin and sisters Jeannine, Phyllis and Dorothy Jane.

Funeral services

Funeral Services will be held Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., at the Ivins LDS 8th Ward Chapel, 290 E. 1060 South, in Ivins.

Visitations will be held Nov. 10 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, and Nov. 11 prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.