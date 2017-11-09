CLARIFICATION: Jones Paint and Glass driver is not a DUI suspect in I-15 crashes

This Nov. 2 photo shows a Jones Paint and Glass business truck up on a tow truck after being involved in the second of three crashes that occurred in succession that day on southbound I-15 around milepost 22. Leeds, Utah, Nov. 2, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The driver of a Jones Paint and Glass truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 15 last week, the second in three crashes that occurred in close succession, but he was not the person law enforcement suspected of DUI.

St. George News first published its report about the Nov. 2 incidence of crashes featuring a photo of the Jones Paint and Glass damaged truck atop the headline, “Suspected DUI on southbound I-15 causes chain reaction of collisions.”

Although the report itself clearly identified the DUI suspect otherwise, Jones branch manager Don Lyman said, the photo taken together with the headline alone led some to incorrectly conclude his business driver was the DUI suspect. Hence this clarification:

The driver suspected of DUI in the Nov. 2 incidence of crashes on I-15 was involved in the first of three successive crashes. The Jones vehicle was involved in the second crash. A third crash followed.

Read the full story here: Suspected DUI on southbound I-15 causes chain reaction of collisions

Email: jkuzmanic@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.