City employee crashes into Red Hills Desert Garden

A St. George city vehicle rests in a landscaping embankment in Red Hills Desert Garden, St. George, Utah, Nov. 9, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver suffering from a medical condition went off the road and crashed a city vehicle into Red Hills Desert Garden Thursday afternoon.

St. George Police responded to the crash on westbound Red Hills Parkway at approximately 12:37 p.m.

“It appears a city employee had a medical condition,” St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

“He was traveling westbound, drifted across, hit the curb and hit the rock wall,” Childs said. “He ended up in the landscaping area.”

Though the driver had no apparent injuries resulting from the crash, Childs said, emergency personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived and transported the driver to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation of the medical condition.

Police did not specify what condition the man was suffering from when the crash occurred.

The driver was wearing a seat belt when he hit the curb and crashed into a landscaping embankment in the publicly-operated Red Hills Desert Garden.

The city utility vehicle sustained heavy damage and was inoperable following the crash.

No other vehicles were involved, and no citation was issued, Childs said.

Emergency personnel St. George Fire Department also responded to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

