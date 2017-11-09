Oct. 25, 1922 — Nov. 7, 2017

J. Burton Burgess passed away Nov. 7, 2017, at the age of 95.

Burton was born Oct. 25, 1922, in St. George, Utah, to Maudeen Whitney and Abram Burgess. He was the youngest of five children and the only boy. He grew up in Southern Utah. The family lived in St. George, Mountain Meadows and Central.

As a young boy and also an adult he spent many hours on the back of a horse. He was an excellent horseman. He was a good student, always receiving top marks in his classes. He graduated from Dixie High School and attended Brigham Young University.

Burton served in the Army during World War II. His enlistment was with the 85th Mountain Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division. He was inducted on March 15, 1944. Discharged April 27, 1946. He served overseas in the North Africa and Italy theaters of operations.

He married Evelyn Harrison on Aug. 21, 1945, in Pioche, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple.

Burton was a cattle rancher and farmer but also worked for Rocky Mountain Produce Company and Snow Family IGA as a truck driver.

He and Evelyn had homes in Mountain Meadows and St. George. They had a full and busy life together. Branding and herding catttle, irrigating fields, cutting and hauling hay, fixing fence and the numerous chores associated with the life of a rancher. Together they had seven children, losing a baby daughter in infancy. They raised their children to love the ranch at Mountain Meadows and their home in St. George. They shared 59 years of marriage together until her death in September 2004.

He then married Alice Jones Holt on Sept. 16, 2006. They were married for 10 years until her death in December 2016.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite church calling was in the Sunday School Presidency. He especially enjoyed the Junior Sunday School.

Burton was always a man of integrity and a gentleman. He always knew and appreciated a good horse. He had a strong work ethic which he passed on to his children. He had a sharp mind and remembered the names of all his grandchildren. We will eternally be grateful for the legacy he gave us. He will be greatly missed.

Burton is survived by five of seven children, Kathy (Wes) Christiansen, Bruce (Lynda) Burgess, Kevin Burgess, Valynne Milne and Craig (Kaylynn) Burgess; 22 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wives, Evelyn and Alice; daughters, Connie and Joanne (Wilford) Hafen; grandson, Adam Burgess; sisters, Hettie B. Hunt, Elsie B. Cox, Mary B. Graff, and Verna B. Schmutz.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Nov. 13, 11 a.m., at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George.

There will be a viewing Nov. 12, from 5-7 p.m. and Nov. 13 prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m., both at the mortuary.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.