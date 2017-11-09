TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
November 9, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

Veterans Day

Art

  • Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. | Oil Painters of America Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Illume Gallery of Fine Arts, 29 W. 200 North, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds; and various locations throughout Washington County, see link.
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fall Splendor Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday-Sunday, times vary | Zion Plein Air Art Invitational | Admission: Free; art purchases vary | Location: Various locations in Springdale and Zion National Park.

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | The Doo Wop Project | Admission: $25 | Location: DSU Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. University Blvd. (700 East), St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “She Loves Me” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Assassins” | Admission: $7-$15 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, Beverley Center for the Arts, 199 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
  • Saturday, 6:15-9 p.m. | Movement Market | Admission: $25 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 801 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PST | Voices of a Generation Comedy Impersonations | Admission: Starts at $10 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Iron Mission Days | Admission: $2-$5 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Fall Family Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Science Saturday | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Story Book Holiday Parade | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street from 200 South to 400 North, Cedar City.

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Music

  • Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Woodfired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Alice Wallace | Admission: $5 | Location: 2279 N. Wedgewood, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Drew and Lacey | Admission: $10 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
  • Sunday, noon | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Dancin’ at the Barn | Admission: $5 | Location: The Barn at Cedar Meadows, 1419 W. 3000 North, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

