Oct. 8, 1929 – Nov. 5, 2017



Georgia Lillian Hutchins Houston was born to Benjamin Franklin Hutchins and Ruth Irene Walker on Oct. 8, 1929, in Sanford, Florida. Georgia was the youngest of four daughters. Her sister Jennie remembers how much she loved playing mudpies and always had a sweet tooth for chocolate.

Georgia was very popular in high school and enjoyed being involved in many activities: honor roll, drill team, ping pong club and homecoming queen, to name a few.

Georgia had fond memories of attending and graduating from Florida State University with honors and enjoyed telling her children about being a Seminole!

Georgia married Samuel Brown Booth Sr. on March 17, 1950, in Leon, Florida, and they were later divorced.

Feeling a deep responsibility to teach her young son, little Sammy, about religion, she spent many months investigating several churches before finding and converting to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She met Joseph Stanley Houston, from St. George, at the USO as they danced and discussed religion. Stan was serving in the Navy and was stationed in Sanford. They married on Aug. 11, 1956, in Maitland, Florida. They later made the trip to Utah to have their marriage solemnized in the St. George Temple on July 11, 1957.

Stan and Georgia were both school teachers who taught in St. George and Hurricane for many years and were loved by their community. Stan and Georgia raised a faithful family of five in Hurricane. Each of their children feels privileged to have enjoyed what they call an ideal childhood.

Georgia had many interests. She loved the LDS Church and served faithfully. Her favorite calling, which she always seemed to go back to, was teaching Gospel Doctrine. As a convert she was an avid student of the scriptures and other good books.

Georgia was involved in two book clubs and loved the women she associated with. She had a great love of poetry and music. She wrote and produced two CDs with John Houston accompanying her. We love listening to them as they remind us of her great talent.

Georgia and Stan served two missions together in their later years. The first being in Camden, New Jersey, where they used their teaching skills to successfully set up, train and get the new branch in working condition. Their second mission was serving in the St. George temple.

In 2009, Georgia and Stan were both diagnosed with cancer within a few weeks of each other. In 2010, they, along with Georgia’s sister Jennie, moved north to Orem to Summerfield Retirement Community two blocks from their oldest daughter Della.

Georgia was preceded in death by her son Samuel Brown Booth Jr. Houston; sisters Naomi Constance Hutchins, Ruth Winifred Cullum (John); three infant brothers; and parents Benjamin Franklin Hutchins and Ruth Irene Walker.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Stanley Houston; children Shaun Stanley Houston (Sheri), Della Ruth Humphries (Morgan), McKay Karl Houston (Karen), Tonya (Toni) Ley Rosander (John/Rosey); her 20 beloved grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; her wonderful, beloved by all, sister Jennie Lee Billingsley who has faithfully cared and served both Georgia and Stan for the past eight years.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., in the Old Red Brick Chapel/South Ward, 100 W. 300 South, in Hurricane.

There will be a viewing prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will take place in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

