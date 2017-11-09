Driver reportedly texting before running stop sign, triggering 3-vehicle pileup

Gray Ford Focus crashes onto curb during three-vehicle collision on N. 2450 East Wednesday, St. George, Utah, Nov. 8, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One driver was injured while another was cited after a three-vehicle crash left debris and wreckage scattered along 2450 East Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash involving two pickup trucks and a four-door passenger car, said St. George Police Officer Ken Childs.

Upon arrival officers found a green GMC pickup truck that was smashed into the front of a black Chevrolet pickup, blocking both lanes in either direction on 2450 East. A gray Ford Focus was pushed up onto the sidewalk partially blocking the northbound lane.

The woman driving the black pickup suffered an injury to her knee, according to her statement to responders.

“She complained of pain and had a pretty big bruise,” Childs said.

She was treated at the scene and declined transport. Her 12-year-old passenger reported she was uninjured.

The driver of the Ford Focus told officers she was texting her sister when she ran the stop sign, Childs said, and collided with the green truck that was heading north on N. 2450 East. The Ford continued through the intersection until it crashed up onto the curb.

The impact sent the green truck smashing into the front of a southbound pickup that was stopped in the median waiting to make a left-hand turn, blocking both lanes of travel.

Traffic was diverted while responders cleared the scene of debris, and all vehicles were rendered inoperable in the crash and were later towed from the roadway.

All drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Ford was later cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and operating a handheld communications device, the officer said.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

