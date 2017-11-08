Cedar City Hospital again receives national quality award

Members of Cedar City Hospital’s executive board, L-R: Dr. Gerald Rowland, medical staff director of Cedar City Hospital; Kam Twitchell, human resource manager at Cedar City Hospital; Eric Packer, administrator and CEO at Cedar City Hospital; Cyndi Wallace, nurse administrator at Cedar City Hospital; Mike Bench, support service director, Southwest Region Intermountain Healthcare; Reed Sargent, chief financial officer at Cedar City Hospital; and Darin Day, ancillary services manager at Cedar City Hospital, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Hospital, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Hospital announced it has received the 2017 national HealthInsight Quality Award, which is given to select hospitals based on their performance on patient experience and highest standards of quality, safety, cleanliness and excellence.

“We are extremely pleased to have been chosen for this recognition, and especially so as we have been privileged to receive this award three years in a row now,” Cedar City Hospital Administrator Eric Packer said.

“This level of achievement requires the very best of every single caregiver and demonstrates our level of dedication to quality by all members of our healthcare teams.”

HealthInsight is a nonprofit, community-based health care organization that studies national data and benchmarks in health care to facilitate and promote quality and improvements in health care and its delivery.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews