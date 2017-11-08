Washington County 2017 municipal election results

Written by Mori Kessler
November 8, 2017
Stock Photo | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The preliminary results of municipalities in Washington County are in and featured below.

Candidates for Hurricane, Ivins and Rockville have been elected through acclamation, as these municipalities canceled their respective general elections due to a lack of opposing candidates.

St. George – Mayor

Jon Pike 5616 72.27%
Lane Ronnow 2155 27.73%

St. George – City Council

Michele Randall 4813 33.7%
Joe Bowcutt 3835 26.85%
Gregg McArthur 2887 20.22%
Greg Aldred 2746 19.23%

 

Washington City – Mayor

Kenneth F. Neilson 1287 55.86%
Ben L. Martinsen 1017 44.14%

Washington City – City Council

Daniel Cluff 1177 27.05%
Douglas Ward 1101 25.3%
Kurt F. Ivie 1044 23.99%
Garth E. Nisson 1029 23.65%

 

Apple Valley – Mayor

Robert S. Campbell 150
Richard Moser 107

Apple Valley – City Council

Michael R. McLaughlin 169
Debbie Kopp 125
Trevor Black 95
Judith Davis 82

 

Enterprise – Mayor

Brandon Humphries 306
Calvin Barlocker 263

Enterprise – City Council

Jared Moody 477
Ron Lehm 323
Barry Jones 249

 

Hildale – Mayor

Donia Jessop 96
Philip C. Barlow 71

Hildale – City Council

Jared Nicol 109
Maha Layton 106
Carlos S. Jessop 61
Edwin Barlow 56

Hildale – Special Council Seat

Jvar Dutson 111
Elmar L. Johnson 57

 

LaVerkin – Mayor

  • Information not yet available.

LaVerkin – City Council

  • Information not yet available.

 

Leeds – Mayor

Wayne Peterson 214
Elliott Sheltman 79

Leeds – City Council

Danielle Stirling 158
Alan Roberts 127
Ronald Cundick 124
Bill Lytle 100

 

New Harmony – Mayor

  • Information not yet available.

New Harmony – City Council

  • Information not yet available.

 

Santa Clara – Mayor

Rick T. Rosenberg 795 100%

Santa Clara – City Council

Wendell R. Gubler 563 33.1%
Ben Shakespeare 534 31.39%
Kenneth L. Sizemore 426 25.04%
Christoper S. Barela 178 10.46%

 

Springdale – Mayor

Stanley J. Smith 181
Mark Chambers 87

Springdale – City Council

Randy Aton 222
Adrian Player 172
Richard L Praetzel Jr 100

 

Toquerville – Mayor

Lynn Atkin Chamberlain 222
M. Darrin LeFevre 142

Toquerville – City Council

Mike Ruesch 291
Justin Sip 192
Chuck Goode 93
Jack Seegmiller 84

 

Virgin – Mayor

Matthew Spendlove 204
Jean Marie Krause 160

Virgin – City Council

Kevin Stout 222
Jay W. Lee 186
Lori Rose 157
Lee Ballard 148

 

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply