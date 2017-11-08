Nov. 2, 1934 — Nov. 3, 2017

Our loving husband, father and grandfather, James Dastrup Sorensen, passed away on Nov. 3, 2017, at the age of 83. He was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Glenwood, Utah, to Juanita and James Lyman Sorensen. He was raised on a farm in Glenwood, which instilled in him a love for the outdoors where he spent much of his life with his children and grandchildren.

James was the second oldest of Juanita and James Lyman’s six children. He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Greer, in January 1952, in Richfield, Utah, later solemnized in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They settled in Lindon, Utah, where they had nine children. He enjoyed his occupation as a butcher until his retirement at the age of 80. James was a faithful member of the LDS church, where he fulfilled many callings over his life. James’s fun and loving spirit brought joy and laughter to all and will be sorely missed.

James is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Larry and Wendell Allen; sister, Lujuana Funk; as well as a son-in-law, Hal; and four grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, and nine children: Jeanette Hilton (Lynn), Janeen Anderson (Gaylon), Julie Christiansen (Randy), Jana Madsen (Rick), Jamie Bennett, Joleen Lundell (David), James (Tina), Jason (Tracy) and Jennifer.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. in the Morningside LDS Chapel, 930 South Morningside Drive, St George.

A viewing will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Glenwood, Utah, Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

