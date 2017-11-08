State-of-the-art body sculpting at Belle Medical shapes bodies and lives

Belle Medical body sculpting image, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Belle Medical, St. George News

FEATURE — For people wanting to lose stubborn body fat or get an augmentation, considering cosmetic surgery can be nerve-racking and potentially confusing. Questions about safety, efficacy and recovery time often arise. This is where Belle Medical comes in, with locations in St. George; Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Las Vegas, Nevada – and four locations in Salt Lake City coming soon.

The team at Belle Medical are changing the way people approach cosmetic surgery and enhancing the patient experience with a state-of-the-art procedure that provides effective body sculpting and natural fat transfers with little disruption to the patient’s everyday life.

And this approach is gaining in popularity, as Belle Medical has already seen expansion outside of Utah in just one short year, with plans to continue expanding regionally and ultimately nationally.

For patients at Belle Medical, the experience begins as they walk into the facility and are greeted with a warm spa-like atmosphere. The welcoming setting helps ease their mind as they visit with a highly trained and qualified member of the staff for a free consultation.

Often times when a patient comes into the office they are nervous and uncomfortable about their bodies, said Marti Cain, Belle Medical’s treatment coordinator.

Cain spends time listening to the client’s concerns and helping them feel comfortable with the process so they have a good experience from the start, she said. Together, Cain and the patient will come up with a plan that is customized to their desired goals for how they want to look and feel at the end of the process.

Belle Medical’s CEO, Perry Myers, said that people of all ages and in all shapes and sizes come to the office looking for help tightening certain problem areas. Many of them live active, healthy lifestyles and just can’t seem to lose that last bit of stubborn fat, Myers said. Others come to the office looking for a safe and natural breast augmentation or Brazilian lift.

At Belle Medical, using the most cutting-edge technology, the medical staff can tighten problem areas, remove inches from the waist or thighs and use a natural fat transfer to enhance certain body parts.

Patients can be confident in knowing that Belle Medical only works with experienced doctors and trusted procedures. Doctors and nurses are skilled, qualified and experienced in cosmetic procedures.

From Belle Medical’s website: We are 100 percent committed to maintaining our reputation and will continue leading the way in the development of exciting new procedures. Our aim is to introduce as many people as possible to the benefits of our revolutionary treatments.

And the best part of the treatments is that they are minimally invasive, Myers said. Patients can have the procedure done and return to work within 48 hours.

The physical transformations patients receive can have positive, life-changing effects as well.

“After the fact, I get to see the confidence (the results) build in other people,” Cain said, “and it usually ends up motivating them into a routine where they want to exercise more and eat better. It kind of pushes them into a different lifestyle, and it is fun to watch the change in people.”

Cain, who has been with Belle Medical since its opening, said that it has been fun to hear all the positive stories and share in the patient experiences.

“The best thing about it is being able to make people happy,” she said. “We are not just some gimmick; we are actually doing something that works, and we’re making people happy. I’m doing something that matters, and I am selling something that I believe in.”

About Belle Medical

Belle Medical opened its doors in St. George about a year ago and has steadily gained a reputation for its ability to help shape the body and in turn shape people’s lives.

“It’s been interesting to see how the word has spread, ” Cain said.

The St. George facility was the first of its kind and now acts as a model for expansions into markets in northern Utah, Idaho, Nevada and eventually across the nation.

“We wanted to take something that is not seen anywhere else, a product that can do what no one else can, and grow it throughout the country,” Myers said.

Belle Medical’s second location is now open in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Two more facilities are set to open soon in the Las Vegas area, followed by four facilities in the Salt Lake City area, Myers said.

Belle Medical offers clients the safest, most advanced and most effective body sculpting and natural fat transfer treatments available. Belle Medical uses state-of-the-art technologies to help people achieve their desired results with minimum disruption to their everyday lives.

“Essentially we take fat out and we can put fat back in,” Myers said. “(Our procedure) allows us to give the patient an experience they are not accustomed to in the medical world. The patient gets an amazing tightening effect, and they get to be back to work the next day or the day after.”

For fat transfers, Belle Medical can give the patient an augmentation that looks and feels natural because they use the patient’s own body fat. The procedure and recovery are quick and safe.

To learn more or to schedule a free consultation call Belle Medical at 435-922-1986 or visit their website.

