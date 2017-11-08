Man robs credit union inside Lin’s Market; police seek help identifying suspect

Alleged robbery suspect as seen in surveillance footage at First America Credit Union, St. George, Utah, Nov. 8, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A few minutes before 7 p.m. a man walked into America First Credit Union inside Lin’s Market at 2928 E. Mall Drive and demanded money as he threatened the bank teller, claiming that he had a gun, according to police.

Officers and detectives from multiple agencies responded to the credit union and discovered the man had fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen leaving through the front entrance of the store, St. George Police Department Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.

The FBI was called in and responded a short time later.

The incident was initially reported as a panic alarm that was activated, Trombley said, but when dispatch contacted American First they learned a robbery had occurred.

Credit union employees told investigators the suspect verbally threatened one of the tellers, claiming he had a gun, but never showed the weapon to the teller.

Investigators and detectives processed the scene and pulled surveillance footage from the bank. “We have very clear images of the suspect,” Trombley said.

According to several witnesses, the robbery occurred while the grocery store was busy with a rush of customers.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a medium beard. He is about 6-feet tall with a medium build and was wearing a gray beanie, black jacket, black pants and brown shoes.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man or providing information about the incident by calling the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and referring to incident number 17P027673

“Even if you don’t remember the incident number, please call in and refer to the bank robbery inside of Lin’s,” Trombley said, adding, “We certainly appreciate our public and all of the help our citizens provide.”

The St. George Police Department, Washington City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

