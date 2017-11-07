Iron County 2017 municipal election results

Written by Mori Kessler
November 7, 2017
Stock Photo | Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY – The unofficial 2017 election results for municipalities in Iron County are in, and are listed below.

The municipality of Enoch canceled its election due to a lack of opposing candidates.

Final vote canvasses will be taking place over the next 10 days, as scheduled by the respective municipalities.

Cedar City – Mayor

Maile L. Wilson 3,313 75.64%
Ryan James Durfee 1,067 24.36%

Cedar City – City Council

R. Scott Phillips 3,207 39.73%
Ron Adams 2,211 27.39%
Bruce S. Hughes 2,174 26.94%
Rich Gillette 479 5.93%

 

Brian Head – Mayor

Clayton Calloway 27 62.79%
Dutch Deutschlander 16  37.21%

Brian Head – City Council

Lynn Mulder 34 53.13%
Reece Wilson 30 46.88%

 

Cedar Highlands – Mayor

Steven C. Swann 36 63.16%
Julie Brask 15 26.32%
Write-in votes 6 10.53%

Cedar Highlands – Town Council (2-year term)

Paul G. Starks 41 43.62%
Linda D. Stetzenbach 40 42.55%
Ben R. Jordan Jr. 13 13.83%

Cedar Highlands – Council (4-year term)

Beth Joanne Gaines 39  35.78%
Susan G. Allman 35 31.11%
Pam Capone 18 16.51%
Mike Brask 17 15.60%

 

Kanarraville – Mayor

Randy Carter 104 54.45%
Write-in votes 71 37.17%
Melissa Allen 16 8.38%

Kanarraville – City Council

Randy D. Williams 107 29.97%
John W. Batty 104 29.13%
Betty Ann Gould 61 17.09%
Keith Williams 47 13.17%
Write-in votes 38 10.64%
Dayna Regousky 0 0.00%

 

Paragonah – Mayor

R. Todd Robertson 98 50.78%
Constance B. Robinson 95 49.22%

Paragonah – Town Council

Earl L. Olsen 180 57.51%
Joseph M. Barton 133 42.49%

 

Parowan – Mayor

Preston B. Griffiths 547 56.57%
Donald G. Landes 420 43.43%

Parowan – City Council

James W. Shurtleff – 2-year seat 843 100%
James M. Harris – 4-year seat 581 32.90%
Sharon Downey – 4-year seat 428 24.24%
Patti Vesely – 4-year seat 424 24.01%
Nate Thayer – 4-year seat 333 18.86%

 

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this article.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply