Teenage ATV driver critically injured in crash

CEDAR CITY — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured Monday evening just after dark when the off-highway vehicle he was driving crashed into a pickup truck on Lund Highway, a designated off-highway vehicle route.

The driver of the four-wheeler was reportedly heading northbound shortly after 6 p.m. when he attempted to slow down for another vehicle that had slowed to turn right onto 1600 North, according to a statement Tuesday from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

At that point, the ATV driver, who was wearing a helmet, lost control of the four-wheeler and was thrown from the vehicle, which then struck an oncoming southbound pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to Iron County Sheriff’s deputies, personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance and the Cedar City Fire Department responded to the scene. The initial 911 call reportedly came in at 6:05 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find the 15-year-old partially underneath the pickup, where he was being attended to by the driver of the truck and other bystanders.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby landing zone, after which he was transported by an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter crew to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, where he was listed in in critical condition, authorities said.

The male driver of the pickup truck, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle, was not injured in the crash.

“At this time, speed does appear to be a factor in the accident. No alcohol or drugs are suspected at this time,” the release states, adding that no charges have yet been filed and the case remains under investigation.

