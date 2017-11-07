Peterson wins re-election as Leeds mayor; council race too close to call

Written by Jeff Richards
November 7, 2017
L-R: Incumbent Mayor Wayne Peterson held off challenger Elliott Sheltman in the Leeds mayoral race Nov. 7, 2017. | Photo illustration by St. George News. Photos courtesy of Leeds mayoral candidates, St. George News

LEEDS — Incumbent Mayor Wayne Peterson won his re-election bid in Leeds Tuesday, holding off a challenge from Town Council member Elliott Sheltman. According to unofficial results announced by the Washington County Clerk’s office, Peterson received 214 votes, or 73 percent of the total cast. Sheltman earned 79 votes, or 27 percent.

Wayne Peterson, winner of re-election bid as Leeds Mayor in the Nov. 7, 2017 general municipal election. | Photo courtesy of candidate, St. George News

In the Leeds Town Council race, Danielle Stirling was the top vote-getter with 158 votes, or 31 percent of the 509 votes cast as of Tuesday.

However, the race for the second-place seat is still too close to call, as only three votes separated the next two candidates. Alan Roberts received 127 votes, or 24.95 percent, while Ronald Cundick received 124 votes, or 24.36 percent.

With an undetermined number of outstanding and provisional ballots yet uncounted, the outcome could change when the final vote canvass takes place Nov. 17, Leeds town recorder Kristi Barker said.

Bill Lytle finished fourth in the town council race with 100 votes, or 19.65 percent.

