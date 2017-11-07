Chamberlain defeats incumbent in Toquerville mayoral race

Touquerville mayoral candidates for the Nov. 7, 2017, general municipal election, L-R Lynn Chamberlain and incumbent Darrin LeFevre. | Photo illustration by St. George News. Photos courtesy of Toquerville mayoral candidates, St. George News

TOQUERVILLE — Challenger Lynn A. Chamberlain defeated incumbent Toquerville Mayor Darrin LeFevre in Tuesday’s election.

According to preliminary results announced by the city, Chamberlain garnered 61 percent of the vote in the mayoral race, or 222 out of 364 ballots counted as of Tuesday. LeFevre received 142 votes, or 39 percent.

“I am pleased with the results of the election,” Chamberlain told St. George News Tuesday night. “Toquerville is a small town. We all know each other and I am glad to say that Mayor LeFevre and I are still friends.

“I look forward to spending some time working for the city and the good people that live here. I am humbled that they have put their trust in me and will serve in a manner that will honor that trust.”

In the Toquerville City Council race, Mike Ruesch and Justin Sip each earned a four-year term on the council. A total of 660 votes were counted in that race (voters could choose up to two candidates). Ruesch received 291 votes, or 44 percent, while Sip got 192 votes, or 29 percent.

Eliminated in the City Council race were Chuck Goode, who received 93 votes (14 percent) and Jack Seegmiller, who received 84 votes (13 percent).

According to city officials, the official canvass for the city council to accept the final results will take place Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Toquerville City Hall.

