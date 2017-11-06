Region 9 Football Blitz: Injuries, missed chances will haunt local teams

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every week. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.
Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from a stunning quarterfinal round in which Region 9 was shown a quick exit. Injuries, a slow start and lots of missed chances spelled doom for Dixie, Pine View and Desert Hills.
4A State Playoffs First Round Results
Upper Bracket
Mountain Crest 44, Salem Hills 31
Dixie 30, Park City 6
Stansbury 28, Cedar 20
Ridgeline 25, Spanish Fork 22
Lower Bracket
Pine View 63, Tooele 14
Sky View 50, Mountain View 14
Orem 36, Bear River 7
Desert Hills 45, Bonneville 13
4A State Playoffs quarterfinal results
Upper Bracket
Mountain Crest 18, Dixie 17
Stansbury 38, Ridgeline 7
Lower Bracket
Sky View 35, Pine View 21
Orem 37, Desert Hills 17
State 4A semifinals (Rice-Eccles Stadium)
Thursday
Mt. Crest (11-1) vs. Stansbury (8-3), 6 p.m.
Friday
Sky View (11-0) vs. Orem (10-2), 6 p.m.
4A championship game is Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at U of U
