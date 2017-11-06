Region 9 Football Blitz: Injuries, missed chances will haunt local teams

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every week. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from a stunning quarterfinal round in which Region 9 was shown a quick exit. Injuries, a slow start and lots of missed chances spelled doom for Dixie, Pine View and Desert Hills.

4A State Playoffs First Round Results

Upper Bracket

Mountain Crest 44, Salem Hills 31

Dixie 30, Park City 6

Stansbury 28, Cedar 20

Ridgeline 25, Spanish Fork 22

Lower Bracket

Pine View 63, Tooele 14

Sky View 50, Mountain View 14

Orem 36, Bear River 7

Desert Hills 45, Bonneville 13

4A State Playoffs quarterfinal results

Upper Bracket

Mountain Crest 18, Dixie 17

Stansbury 38, Ridgeline 7

Lower Bracket

Sky View 35, Pine View 21

Orem 37, Desert Hills 17

State 4A semifinals (Rice-Eccles Stadium)

Thursday

Mt. Crest (11-1) vs. Stansbury (8-3), 6 p.m.

Friday

Sky View (11-0) vs. Orem (10-2), 6 p.m.

4A championship game is Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at U of U

Every week, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games on Region 9 GameDay. Then, on Mondays we’ll bring you the Region 9 Football Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.

