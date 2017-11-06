St. George Police arrest man for 1st-degree felony rape

St. George News stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for suspicion of rape at a home in St. George early Thursday morning.

A 40-year-old woman reported to police that she had gone to bed Wednesday night and awoke Thursday morning to a man – identified as Braden William Gifford – raping her, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

The woman stopped Gifford and called 911 for help, the report states.

“(The woman) advised she did not consent to sexual intercourse and in no way was it wanted,” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement, noting that there had never been any sexual advances between the two prior to the incident.

Gifford, who court documents list as a resident of Ivins, had been sleeping on a couch at the residence for some time, the report states.

Upon interviewing other residents of the home, police learned that Gifford had been instructed he was “not allowed upstairs where the bedrooms are” including the woman’s bedroom, according to the statement.

Gifford was questioned at the St. George Police Department where he admitted to having sex with the woman, the detective wrote in the statement, adding:

Braden (Gifford) told me he only went upstairs this time because (the woman) told him to come upstairs and have sex with her.

Gifford was arrested and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office subsequently filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Gifford of first-degree felony rape.

As this report publishes, Gifford remains in police custody. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox Nov. 13 for his next court appearance.

According to Utah court documents, Gifford has been arrested for suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct, DUI, drug possession, criminal mischief and theft, among other charges.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.