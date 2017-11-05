UPDATED: Power outage affecting large area of Washington City after driver crashes into power pole

Stock image | St. George News

Update 7:30 p.m. Power is expected to be restored to most of the city within two hours, according to an update on Washington City’s Facebook page posted at 7 p.m.

WASHINGTON CITY — A power outage is affecting customers in areas throughout Washington City Sunday evening after a driver crashed into a power pole.

Outages are being reported in areas along Buena Vista Boulevard, the Walmart Supercenter at 625 W. Telegraph St. and along Telegraph Street to the Coral Canyon area.

Police are currently conducting traffic at traffic signal blackouts at intersections throughout the city.

A representative from Washington City Power Department said there is currently no estimated time of power restoration.

Washington City Police are investigating the power pole crash in the area of 840 S. 100 East, and technicians from the power department are working on repairs.

Emergency personnel are keeping people away from the scene while live wires are tended to.

