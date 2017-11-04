Daylight saving time ends: A sonnet to changing your clock

Photo by Delpixart iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

November is here.

Thanks and good cheer,

But there’s a bugaboo waiting in view,

It’s nothing as cool

As snow, rain, or school

Although those are popular, too.

Pull out the clock,

And turn off the lock

It’s time to change it once more.

As daylight saving time ends

We’ll all be the friend

Of light as we walk out the door.

True, more sleep you’ll gain,

There is much less pain

In autumn, when changing the time.

Slumber’s not bad

When an hour you add

To the minutes you sleep before chime.

Here’s what you do,

It takes place at two

You turn the clock’s hands back to one.

Best before bed,

when you lay down your head,

on the pillow when Saturday’s done.

Standard time’s here

So be of good cheer,

In March that hour we’ll lose.

Unless you’re a part

Of states that have heart

And won’t change the time … ever; no, they refuse.

I hope you’ve enjoyed

The verse I’ve employed

To bring timely news to your door,

A reminder was due

That the clocks will need you

To set them back, quite the big chore.

Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed tonight.

