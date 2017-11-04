Daylight saving time ends: A sonnet to changing your clock

November is here.
Thanks and good cheer,
But there’s a bugaboo waiting in view,
It’s nothing as cool
As snow, rain, or school
Although those are popular, too.
Pull out the clock,
And turn off the lock
It’s time to change it once more.
As daylight saving time ends
We’ll all be the friend
Of light as we walk out the door.
True, more sleep you’ll gain,
There is much less pain
In autumn, when changing the time.
Slumber’s not bad
When an hour you add
To the minutes you sleep before chime.
Here’s what you do,
It takes place at two
You turn the clock’s hands back to one.
Best before bed,
when you lay down your head,
on the pillow when Saturday’s done.
Standard time’s here
So be of good cheer,
In March that hour we’ll lose.
Unless you’re a part
Of states that have heart
And won’t change the time … ever; no, they refuse.
I hope you’ve enjoyed
The verse I’ve employed
To bring timely news to your door,
A reminder was due
That the clocks will need you
To set them back, quite the big chore.
Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed tonight.
