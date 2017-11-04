Ride with experts, test latest gear in side-by-side industry at ‘SXS Adventure Rally’

A side-by-side kicks up a rooster tail of dust on the sand dunes, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of the SXS Adventure Rally, St. George News

HURRICANE — Hundreds of side-by-side off-highway vehicle enthusiasts and industry experts are set to converge on Sand Hollow State Park Thursday through Saturday for the third year of the “SXS Adventure Rally.”

The three-day rally will feature guided rides over Sand Hollow’s unique and varied terrain, vendor booths with the latest gear and technology and demonstrations of the newest side-by-side models on the market.

There is something for every level of rider at the rally, said John Adams, the finance manager for Moto Zoo, a powersports dealership in Southern Utah.

“The event is basically for everyone,” Adams said, “from those who already have a side-by-side to those who have never used them but really want to learn.”

Staff from Moto Zoo will be at the rally demoing the newest line of Polaris side-by-sides, from their high performance vehicles to their utility vehicles.

Representatives from Can-Am and Yamaha will also be on-site giving demo rides.

Guests at the rally will have the opportunity to drive or ride in the side-by-sides on varied terrain – such as sand dunes and slick rock – and learn how to safely and properly operate the off-road vehicles.

“Sand Hollow is pretty great because it has a little bit of everything,” Adams said. “It’s a great time.”

Sean Reddish, the event’s co-founder, said that the rally gives participants and vendors alike the opportunity to discover the hidden gem of Sand Hollow all while enjoying the newest in side-by-side technology.

The rally also gives enthusiasts the opportunity to learn new skills from some of the best guides around, Reddish said.

“If you want to learn how to rock crawl or do things that you didn’t know your vehicle could do,” he said, “the rally is the place to learn.”

Guided trail rides will take place each day of the rally from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with open riding to follow. Product demos by industry leaders will vary throughout each day.

Registration for the full event is $110 per adult and can be done online through Monday. Children 10 and under are free. Single-day guided rides are $38 and can be purchased on site at 8 a.m. on the morning of the ride.

Vendor booths and industry demos are free. All participants who enter the state park are subject to the daily vehicle fee for Sand Hollow State Park.

“It is a great way to get like-minded enthusiasts together and get the industry here,” Reddish said.

Event details

What: SXS Adventure Rally.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 9-11, 8 a.m.

Where: Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane.

Cost: $110 per adult for the entire event | $38 per day for guided rides | Industry demos and vendor booths, free.

Additional information: A daily state park entry fee applies. Fees are $10 per vehicle (up to 8 people) or $5 per vehicle (up to 8 people) for seniors age 62 and over.

SXS Adventure Rally Website.

