Region 9 Football GameDay: A closer look at Dixie, PV and DH in 4A quarterfinals

ST. GEORGE — Region 9 GameDay is here, with Andy Griffin bringing you insight, breaking down the Friday fight and offering all the highlights from Region 9 in 2017.

Round 1 is in the books, and three Region 9 teams are still standing. In fact, Dixie Pine View and Desert Hills all won by more than 20 points. But now the real tests begin as the competition gets tougher. All three local teams are one win away from the state semifinals and a trip to Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah.

Dixie, Pine View and Desert Hills march onto the gridiron tonight and represent for southern Utah. So what are the odds that all three St. George schools survive?

Here’s the line-up of quarterfinal games:

Upper Bracket

Mt. Crest (10-1) at Dixie (10-1), 6 p.m.

Ridgeline (7-4) at Stansbury (7-3), 4 p.m.

Lower Bracket

Pine View (8-3) at Sky View (10-0), 4 p.m.

Desert Hills (6-4) at Orem (9-2), 4 p.m.

4A football playoff bracket

