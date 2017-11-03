UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-15 after tractor-trailer rolls in the Virgin River Gorge

A semitractor-trailer sits on its side after rolling in the Virgin River Gorge in Mohave County, Arizona, Nov. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

Updated 7:10 p.m. Both north and southbound lanes have reopened at milepost 15 on Interstate 15 in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Motorists should continue to expect delays as congestion clears.

ST. GEORGE — A rollover involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona Friday evening is affecting traffic in both south and northbound lanes near milepost 15.

Northbound traffic is passing on the shoulder, while southbound traffic is blocked, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The semi rolled on the stretch of road just prior to the exit of the bottom of the Virgin River Gorge. The semi’s load spilled into the roadway during the rollover, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division.

Significant delays are expected for motorists in both directions, and there is currently no estimated time of reopening.

ADOT is advising motorists to delay all travel through the area.

For current information about highway closures and restrictions, visit ADOT’s website, Twitter @ArizonaDOT or call 511.

