34th annual ‘Jubilee of Trees’ focuses on cancer care through Precision Genomics

ST. GEORGE — With a theme of “The Future is Bright,” the focus of the 34th annual “Jubilee of Trees” will be transforming cancer care through precision medicine. The jubilee will take place Nov. 16-20 at the Dixie Center St. George.



“The future of cancer care really is bright. It is full of new targeted drugs, immunotherapy, said Dr. Derrick Haslem, director of Medical Oncology at Dixie Regional Medical Center and Intermountain Precision Genomics. “We see the potential of making cancer a chronic disease, not an end.”

Intermountain Precision Genomics for Cancer is at the forefront of personalized cancer care. It is a fundamental shift from traditional cancer treatment and has been proven to increase the lifespan and quality of life for late-stage cancer patients.

The new Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George is currently under construction on the Dixie Regional Medical Center River Road Campus. Intermountain Precision Genomics, Precision health initiatives, the DNA-sequencing lab and all local cancer services will move to this new building, scheduled for completion in summer of 2018. Currently these programs are based at the Dixie Regional 400 East Campus and in leased office spaces.

“The vision we’ve had for the new cancer center is a place where physicians and patients will inspire each other,” said Dr. Lincoln Nadauld, who is both an MD and PhD, and who serves as executive director of Intermountain Precision Genomics. “Cancer patients will be able to watch scientists and researchers in the labs, and the scientists will in turn be able to see and be inspired by the cancer patients they are working diligently to help.”

Creating inspiration and hope for a bright future for cancer patients is what the 2017 Jubilee of Trees is all about. At the Jubilee of Trees guests can learn more about Intermountain Precision Genomics and how it is transforming the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

“Through the years, community generosity and support of the Jubilee of Trees has enabled Dixie Regional to offer leading edge cancer treatments and care,” said Terri Kane, vice president of Intermountain Healthcare’s Southwest Region and CEO of Dixie Regional Medical Center. “Precision Genomics is transforming cancer care locally and globally. We are grateful to a generous community that continues to support cancer services and Precision Genomics.”

As always, the main attraction at the jubilee will be the designer trees. The enchanted forest of smaller trees, beloved holiday shopping, concerts, luncheons and gala auction have all become holiday traditions in Southern Utah.

Handmade keepsakes made by the Dixie Regional Guild, gingerbread creations from the Sweet Shoppe, holiday wreaths and tableware, mini-trees, children’s activities and pictures with Santa will all be available for purchase during the jubilee.

General admission to the 2017 Jubilee of Trees is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 15. The jubilee will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jubilee ticketed events include the following:

Bar J Wranglers’ “Boots and Bells” concert: Nov. 15, 7 p.m. | $25.

St. George Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon: Nov. 16, noon | $15.

“Jubilee Gala and Auction”: Nov. 17, 6 p.m. | $150.

“Teddy Bear Picnic”: Nov. 18, noon | $15.

“Jubilee Fashion Show Luncheon”: Nov. 20, noon | $25.

Support of all jubilee shopping and events will benefit Precision Genomics for Cancer at Dixie Regional Medical Center. For more information, to volunteer or to reserve tickets, go online or call 435-251-2480.

Event details

What: 34th annual “Jubilee of Trees.”

When: Thursday, Nov. 16, though Monday, Nov. 20.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S Convention Center Drive, St George.

Events, times and admission varies. For more information, to volunteer or to reserve tickets, go online or call 435-251-2480.

