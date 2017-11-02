Probation search nets arrest for 5 felony theft charges

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officers arrested a probationer with multiple past convictions Tuesday for possession of stolen credit cards and for violating her probation agreement with the 5th District Court.

During a probation search of the purse of Maura Farr McGraw, 41, of St. George, officers with the Utah Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole allegedly found three credit cards, a bank debit card and a driver’s license belonging to another individual, according to to the probable cause statement filed in connection with the arrest.

When questioned by officers, McGraw said she was holding the cards in her purse for a friend, the statement said.

Officers were able to contact the woman whose name appeared on the credit cards and driver’s license a few days later, the statement said.

“She informed me that she noticed around October 24, 2017, was the last time that she saw her purse which was believed to have been taken from her vehicle in the Bloomington area.”

The woman also told officers she did not know McGraw, the statement said, nor did she have any idea why the woman would have her credit cards and driver’s license.

During a probation search Tuesday of McGraw’s residence, officers allegedly located a Gucci purse that the owner of the credit cards later identified as belonging to her, according to court documents. McGraw was then placed under arrest for probation violation and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility.

McGraw was formally charged Wednesday in the 5th District Court with four third-degree felony charges for unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a credit card and one third-degree felony for theft by receiving stolen property.

According to information filed with the court, McGraw has multiple prior theft convictions and remains in jail on a 72-hour hold for probation violation at the writing of this report.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

