Woman tells Hurricane police she was knifed by person in clown costume

ST. GEORGE — A Hurricane woman who was assaulted with a knife Tuesday night was taken to the hospital while her assailant, reportedly in a clown costume, remains at large.

“Officers responded to the area of 1300 S. 3300 West of a woman reporting that an individual in a clown costume approached her door and assaulted her with a knife,” Hurricane Public Information Officer Tiffany Mower said in a statement released this afternoon. “The victim told officers that after being assaulted the individual left in pickup truck.”

The woman was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for non-life-threatening medical treatment, Mower said. Officers were quick to respond and start the investigation.

“The area was canvassed by officers within minutes of the call and at this time the department does not believe there is a threat to that area at this time,” Mower said. “We are asking the community not to jump to conclusions and to understand that this an active investigation and if there is something to release we will strive to get that information out to the public as quickly as we are able.”

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact the Hurricane Police tip line at 435-635-7911 or dispatch at 435-627-4999.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

