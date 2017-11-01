Congressman Stewart launches ‘Holiday Cards for the Troops’ drive

U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has begun a drive called “Holiday Cards for the Troops.” | Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart launched a holiday card drive Wednesday for Utah National Guard members serving in the Middle East.

“There are around 100 Utah National Guardsman currently serving in the Middle East,” the Utah Republican said in a statement. “Let us join together to show them our gratitude for their immeasurable service and sacrifice by wishing them a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

The drive is called “Holiday Cards for the Troops” and will run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 24.

Cards can be mailed or dropped at Stewart’s district offices in Salt Lake City and St. George.

Salt Lake City office 420 East South Temple #390 Salt Lake City, Utah 84111 St. George office 253 W. St. George Blvd #100 St. George, Utah 84770

“Help us wish troops a Merry Christmas and thank them for their service!” Stewart’s congressional website states.

While Christmas Cards may seem like a small gesture, St. George News columnist Kate Dayton wrote in her Nov. 27, 2016 Here & There column “The power of Christmas Cards” that they are able to connect people in way modern technology can’t.

“Cards connect people in a way that Facebook and Instagram just can’t,” Dayton wrote. “They are a one-to-one transaction, not a post for all. And cards don’t require any likes or shares. They can simply be appreciated and enjoyed in our own way.”

Additional information can be found on Stewart’s website or by calling 801-354-5550.

Stewart himself is a veteran, having served 14 years with the U.S. Air Force. During his service, he flew both rescue helicopters and the B-1B bomber. He holds three world speed records, including the fastest nonstop flight around the world.

