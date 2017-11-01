‘Georgefest’ goes back to the 1920s; classic cars invited

Fans enjoy a free concert on the main stage at Georgefest, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Emceesquare Media, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The “Roaring 20s” theme returns to historic downtown St. George Friday night with the advent of “Classic George.” Dress in 1920s attire and come ready to celebrate Georgefest’s 33rd consecutive event.

Those arriving in vintage, antique cars will be offered prime parking spaces at the center of Main Street in historic downtown. The impromptu car show will run in tandem with the event, with cars encouraged to arrive at Main Street by 5 p.m.

Headlining the main stage free concert will be Heidi Anderson from 7-8 p.m. Following Anderson, the DJ dance party will light up Main Street from 8:30-10 p.m.

The Jazz Garden at Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, welcomes Salt Lake City’s Andrew Goldring who will headline the jazz garden from 9-11 p.m. The band Westward will kick off the evening in the jazz garden at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about Georgefest visit the event’s website.

Event details

What: Georgefest “Classic George.”

When: Friday, Nov. 3, 6-10 p.m. | Jazz garden: 6-11 p.m.

Where: Main Street, St. George | Jazz garden: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free; vendors vary.

