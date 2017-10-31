Dixie State President’s Colleagues shows the effects of mathematics in life

Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, other elements public domain, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University meeting in November will feature Dr. Donald R. Snow presenting on “The Unrecognized Effects of Mathematics in our Lives.”

The meeting will be Nov. 6, at noon, in Lecture Hall 156 of Dixie State’s Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center, located on the Dixie Regional Medical Center campus at 1526 East Medical Center Drive. It is free and open to the public.

Snow will speak on the way mathematics is used behind the scenes in our lives. He will discuss examples of this and will also consider questions like “Why do we have 60 seconds in a minute, 60 minutes in an hour, and 360 degrees around a circle?”

Minimal mathematics knowledge is required to understand the discussion.

Snow retired from Brigham Young University as a professor of mathematics. He now moves between Provo and St. George, teaching and writing about family history. Snow also performs in accordion concerts of big band/swing era music at senior citizen locations.

Snow earned bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and mechanical engineering from the University of Utah and master’s degrees in the same subjects from Stanford. His doctorate in mathematics is also from Stanford University. He taught at the University of Minnesota, University of Colorado and BYU, and had sabbatical leave research appointments at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, and at Imperial College in London, England.

He and his family spent six months in Lima, Peru, where he was on a Fulbright Appointment teaching graduate mathematics courses at two universities there. They lived in several foreign countries, both for mathematics and church assignments.

Snow’s father, Eldon, was in the first graduating class of Dixie College.

The next President’s Colleagues meeting will feature Dr. Larry Wimmer presenting “The Dismal Science Revisited: What Economists ‘Think’ They Know and are Sure They Don’t Know” at noon, Dec. 4, in the Zion Room on the fifth floor of the Jeffrey R. Holland Centennial Commons Building.

Event details

What: The President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University hosts Dr. Donald R. Snow presenting on “The Unrecognized Effects of Mathematics in our Lives.”

When: Monday, Nov. 6, at noon.

Where: Lecture Hall 156 of Dixie State’s Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center, located on the Dixie Regional Medical Center campus at 1526 East Medical Center Drive, St. George.

Details: Free and the public is invited.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews