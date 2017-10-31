BLM accepting bids for commercial harvest of forage kochia

Bids are being accepting for commercial seed collection of forage kochia. | Stock image, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City Field Office is now accepting bids for commercial seed collection of forage kochia. This includes machine-harvest and hand-collection permits on BLM-administered lands in the Beaver County, Milford Flat area.

Forage kochia is highly nutritious to cattle and is most commonly used for standing fall and winter forage as an alternative to harvested hay.

Bids will be accepted through Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. Bid submissions are required to be written, sealed bids only. Contractor submissions require a security deposit at no less than the advertised appraisal price and are required to participate in bidding.

The advertisement, bid prospects, bid forms and maps are available at the Cedar City Field Office, 176 East DL Sargent Drive in Cedar City.

For more information, contact Nick Howell at 435-865-3026. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 at any time to leave a message or question for the above individual. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

