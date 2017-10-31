Trial for man accused of starting Brian Head fire set for next year

Brian Head fire as it appeared on Highway 143 near Panguitch Lake, Garfield County, Utah, June 27, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE – The man accused of starting the Brian Head fire is scheduled to go to trial early next year.

During a pretrial conference held Monday in 5th District Court in Cedar City, attorney Andrew Deiss appeared on behalf of his client, Robert Ray Lyman, 61 of Taylorsville, over the phone, according to court records.

During the call, Deiss requested a three-day trial, which the court approved and ordered to be set after the first of the year.

Lyman faces one count of reckless burning, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of failing to notify authorities or failing to obtain a permit before burning, a class B misdemeanor.

If convicted, he could serve a maximum sentence of up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine for the class A misdemeanor and up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for the class B misdemeanor

He pleaded not guilty Oct. 10.

The Brian Head fire began June 17 and Lyman is accused of accidentally starting it while burning weeds on his property.

The fire grew to 71,000 aces and resulted in multiple road closures, the evacuation of 1,500 people and 13 homes destroyed. Overall fire-suppression cost has been estimated to be $34 million.

Deiss said the charges against his client “lack factual foundation” and will be addressed as the case moves forward.

