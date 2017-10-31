March 15, 1951 — Oct. 29, 2017

Kalynn Truman Larson passed from this life on Oct. 29, at the age of 66, following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on March 15, 1951, in Cedar City, as the second of five children to Melvin and Lenora Truman. She married Carl Dean Larson in the St. George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 22, 1972, and had three perfect children.

Kalynn spent her childhood in Enterprise and grew up with a broad range of interests and accomplishments, including hunting, playing golf with her dad, cheerleading, homecoming queen and valedictorian at Enterprise High School.

She worked at Dixie State University for 35 years serving most of her time as the alumni director where she developed strong relationships with alumni, students and the community. Helping to spread Dixie Spirit, she created or expanded the “Celebrity Golf Classic,” “Fire and Ice Gala,” Alumni Chapter events throughout the U.S. and internationally and numerous tailgating events. She helped thousands of students receive scholarships to further their education and worked closely with student government. The alumni loved her dearly.

Kalynn volunteered with the “Jubilee of Trees” for 13 years designing dozens of Christmas trees, mini-trees and wreaths and serving on the board. She had a talent for design, found great joy in serving others and worked hard to give back to the community at any opportunity.

She was very active in the LDS church and held many teaching and leadership positions in Primary, Relief Society and the Young Women Organization. Her favorite calling was the one she held before she was diagnosed: Primary President. She sincerely loved every child in her ward.

Even with all her activities, she loved her family more than anything, with her children and grandchildren being her pride and joy. She had a way of making every holiday special with delicious homemade treats and fun activities. Her grandchildren have fond memories of extravagant tea parties, candy-filled movie marathons and one-on-one shopping trips with grandma.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Carl Larson; her children: Amy (Corbin) Booth, Julie Poulsen and Tyler (Toni) Larson; her mother, Lenora Truman; siblings: Shirley (Rulon) Jones, Dori (Mike) Singleton, Scott (Sherry) Truman and LuChel Truman; and her 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Truman.

The family would like to thank the medical professionals at the Southwest Regional Cancer Clinic, Dixie Regional Medical Center, and Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for their tender and compassionate support.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Bloomington LDS Stake Center, 200 West Brigham Road, St. George.

Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and on Saturday prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.