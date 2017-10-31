Halloween Gallery 2017; readers’ photo submissions

Conor Reina as a Snow Wolf Ninja, Santa Clara Elementary school parade, Santa Clara, Utah, Oct. 31, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Hollie Reina, St. George News
SOUTHERN UTAH — The final day of October has arrived, which means it is time once again to capture and preserve the best Halloween moments.
From costume parties and school parades, to trunk-or-treating and trick-or-treating, folks of all ages are getting dressed up today for some festive and perhaps frightful fun.
For this year’s readers’ gallery, we invite you to please send us your best images to news@stgnews.com and refresh the page often to see the latest updates and additional submissions. Please include a brief description of each photo, including the date and place taken and the photographer’s name. Thank you and Happy Halloween!
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Havana Reina as a pink flamingo, Santa Clara Elementary school parade, Santa Clara, Utah, Oct. 31, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Hollie Reina, St. George News
Hunter Reina as an explorer, Santa Clara Elementary school parade, Santa Clara, Utah, Oct. 31, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Hollie Reina, St. George News
Students in Cedar North Elementary School participate in school Halloween parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 31, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Penny Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Geneva Richards as Pippi Longstocking walks with her fourth-grade classmates in Cedar North Elementary School's Halloween parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 31, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Penny Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
"Elvis sighting at Parowan Market," Mike Crockett, Oct. 31, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Parowan Market, St. George News
